Ingham County parks reopening, families already out enjoying the holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families are starting off their Memorial Day weekend heading out to enjoy the beautiful weather. Now that beaches are opening up families are getting their boats out.

Wind Surfer, Larry Hoff says there is nothing better than spending a holiday weekend out on the water.

“Today it’s a beautiful day at Lake Lansing, a nice windy day and I am going to take advantage of it and do some wind surfing here,” said Hoff, “It’s just a thrill it’s harnessing nature I guess and the quietness of not having a motor but still being able to have a thrill of moving at a high speed through the water.”

Claire and her family are taking advantage of the long weekend. She tells me she is most looking forward to visiting family and taking a cruise on Lake Lansing.

“We got to go to the park we got to have ice cream yesterday we got to play Monopoly all that fun stuff, I like how you can get wet and the waves brush up on you sometimes,” said Claire.

While some people prefer the water, others prefer the big screen. Liliane and her family are heading to Flint for a drive-in movie. A tradition that was put on pause last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s amazing it’s just really fun cause last summer didn’t get to do it so it’s just kind of normal again. I’m excited to hang out with my friends again,” said Liliane.

All Ingham County beaches and Hawk Island’s Splash Pad are now open. The parks will be open from 12 pm-8 pm every day. There will be swim at your own risk periods when lifeguards are off-duty.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.