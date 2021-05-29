Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

By KPTV Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon mother says her daughter, Destini Crane, is fighting for her life after trying to recreate a fire challenge she saw on TikTok.

“It was unreal. Heartbreaking like I don’t think anyone wants to see their daughter on fire. It was horrible,” Destini’s mother Kimberly Crane said.

Portland firefighter Rob Garrison says dangerous viral challenges can put everyone at risk.

He says when skin catches on fire, it burns within seconds.

“You could be standing next to a lake if you want and light yourself on fire and by the time you hit the water, you’re probably going to have burns on your body,” Garrison said.

Destini has been in the intensive care unit since May 14.

She had a tracheotomy and doctors are now in the process of doing skin grafts on her arm and neck.

The Cranes are now warning other parents about the dangers the videos pose and say they want to prevent something like this from happening to anyone else.

“Monitor what kids are looking at because they can put themselves in dangerous situations without even realizing it,” Destini’s sister Andrea Crane said.

Garrison says this is an important conversation parents need to have with their children.

“You’re not only putting yourself in danger. You’re putting your entire family and anybody who is in that building in danger,” he said.

Destini’s family says she will be in the hospital for the next couple of months.

Copyright 2021 KPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Reed
UPDATE: Missing 76 year old woman has been found
Two local men are being recognized as heroes for saving a man from a burning truck
(Source: WILX)
Michigan car crash victims could lose care under new rules
53-year-old Lansing man found deceased in possible drowning
Bear sighted in Olive Township

Latest News

Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, hat store that advertised...
Protester: 'Don't belittle the memories of 6 million Jews'
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead
Memorial Day Weekend Plans
Memorial Day Weekend Plans