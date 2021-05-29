Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 445 new cases, 49 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s daily coronavirus cases have continued their downward trend over the last few weeks.

Saturday, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths, another decrease from what the state has seen in the last couple of days where cases averaged around 700 per day.

State totals are now at 887,719 cases throughout the pandemic and 19,163 deaths.

According to the MDHHS, 48 of the deaths were from a Vital Records review.

The MDHHS says data will not be updated On Memorial Day, May 31, and data will be updated on June 1.

Testing has decreased, with daily testing averaging around 22,000 per day.

Michigan’s positivity rate has plummeted, averaging around 3.5% in the last five days, and a far outcry from Michigan’s surge in March.

Ingham County reports 22,571 cases and 373 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,647 cases and 271 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,990 cases and 83 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,824 cases and 199 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,701 cases and 103 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.