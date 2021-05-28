WILX Weather Authority Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a gloomy start to the holiday weekend, but conditions look dry and sunny from Saturday onward.

Temperatures only hold in the low 40s on this soggy and breezy morning that could easily be confused for March 28th instead of May.

While the rain wraps up by the end of the morning, cloudy skies and a stiff northeast breeze this afternoon will keep us in the low 50s for our high temperature. This is (hopefully) going to be the coldest day for quite a while.

Saturday the rebound begins with lots of sunshine, and we’ll make it back into the middle 60s despite some folks starting the day in the upper 30s. We’re warmer still on Sunday with more sunshine and comfortable lower 70s temps.

By Memorial Day on Monday more clouds will filter in, but our temps are steadily into the 70s and we’ll also be staying dry.

The first few days of June next week will feature a few chances for showers and storms along with 70s high temps, and heat drives back in for the following weekend with upper 80s expected in spots.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.