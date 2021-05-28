We’re celebrating National Beef Burger Day
Hear from a local farmer who is sharing his favorite way to prepare a burger
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Beef Burger Day! If you’re planning on doing some grilling today or over the weekend and are looking for a great burger to grill, here’s an idea you might want to try courtesy of the Bosserd Family Farm in Marshall. Plus, if you need a recipe idea, check out the Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner website. Happy grilling!
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.