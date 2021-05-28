We’re celebrating National Beef Burger Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Beef Burger Day! If you’re planning on doing some grilling today or over the weekend and are looking for a great burger to grill, here’s an idea you might want to try courtesy of the Bosserd Family Farm in Marshall. Plus, if you need a recipe idea, check out the Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner website. Happy grilling!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.