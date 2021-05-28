Advertisement

We’re celebrating National Beef Burger Day

Hear from a local farmer who is sharing his favorite way to prepare a burger
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Beef Burger Day! If you’re planning on doing some grilling today or over the weekend and are looking for a great burger to grill, here’s an idea you might want to try courtesy of the Bosserd Family Farm in Marshall. Plus, if you need a recipe idea, check out the Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner website. Happy grilling!

