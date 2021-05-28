Study Commission reccommending East Lansing create police oversight board

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost one year to the day after the death of George Floyd, an independent commission is recommending East Lansing create its own police oversight board.

The committee released its findings Friday after seven months of work.

After conducting research and asking for the community’s input, the East Lansing Study Committee is bringing their ideas to the City Council. 11 study committee members volunteered their time to make change through their research in police reform. They say they want to see police accountability.

Chuck Grigsby is the Study Commission Chair.

“7.8% of the population, who is grossly overrepresented in interactions with the police,” said Grigsby. “That is a big deal that needs to be addressed and that is one of the driving forces to get this work done to continue this work.”

Chair members say they have spent the past 7 months studying police interaction complaints, data inequities in stops, inequities in arrest, and use of force. They say their findings indicate there needs to be changes in policy supervising and training.

“The main issues that I can say personally is that when you have interactions with police, these are life changing decisions,” Grigsby said. “These are impactful, long term consequences that happen primarily in our city for nonviolent crimes.”

One Study Commission Member, Chris Root, says that they want their research to continuously be available to the public and they want the public to have a say in reforms.

“What really struck us was the consistency in over policing of Black people,” Root said. “24% of officer initiated stops were of Black people, 36% of arrests were of Black people, 40% of offenses that came forward to the district court were of Black people and about 50% of the use of force was against Black people.”

They want to continue to conduct research about the performance of police in real time, not years after the fact.

“That’s not the kind of city I want to live in,” Root said. “And it’s not the kind of city most of us want to live in.”

The study committee will present their findings on June 8.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.