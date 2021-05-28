State parks filling up with campers this memorial day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Campsites are this Memorial Day weekend’s hottest commodity. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there’s only a handful left for people wanting to spend the weekend outdoors.

Ron Olson is the Chief of DNR Parks and Rec.

“It’s going to be busy,” Olson said. “We have about 95% right now of the campsites that we have in the system are booked.”

With 30 state parks completely filled, an empty lot is going to be hard to find. Dean Kiesling says he and his family come to Sleepy Hollow State Park, in Clinton County near Laingsburg, often. This weekend, they are expecting a sold out crowd.

“This year we have to reserve spots six months out because there’s a tremendous response to state parks,” Kiesling said. “The park is full this weekend. Just about every weekend-- normal weekend-- this particular park fills.”

Ron Olson attributes the spike in numbers due to people wanting to be outdoors and away from crowds. Much of that stemming from the pandemic.

Kiesling’s daughter Karen says the outdoors are her sanctuary.

“We actually camped in our backyard last weekend because we were ready to get out,” she said. “It’s just being outside, and the campfire, and just taking a step back and it’s a slower pace, and just sleeping in, and cooking over the campfire and relaxing.”

According to Olson, there is still a chance if you have not booked your spot just yet. But you might want to hurry before someone takes it.

“There’s only a little over 2,000 campsites left scattered throughout the state,” Olson said. “If somebody’s looking for a rustic opportunity up north or something, we’d encourage people to not look past hunting down one of them.”

Whether it’s a tent or a trailer, Memorial Day weekend isn’t the same without a trip to the outdoors.

