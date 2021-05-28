Softball Classic Final postponed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame Softball Classic final was postponed Friday due to rain.

The game between the Holt Rams and the Eaton Rapids Greyhounds, to be played at Ranney Park in Lansing, will be played Wednesday night.

The Greyhounds hope to avenge an 8-7 loss to the Rams earlier this month.

