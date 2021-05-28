Advertisement

Softball Classic Final postponed

The game will be played Wednesday
The Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic
The Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame Softball Classic final was postponed Friday due to rain.

The game between the Holt Rams and the Eaton Rapids Greyhounds, to be played at Ranney Park in Lansing, will be played Wednesday night.

The Greyhounds hope to avenge an 8-7 loss to the Rams earlier this month.

