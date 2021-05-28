Advertisement

Outage affecting hundreds of Consumers Energy customers in Charlotte

Crews are working to restore power.
A power outage in Charlotte has been reported.

By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy customers in Charlotte are waking up without power.

The power company currently has 675 customers affected by the outage, the cause of which is unknown at this time. Crews are working on restoring power.

Eaton County reported that the traffic light at Lansing Road and Packard Highway is out due to the outage and is reminding drivers to treat those instances as a four-way stop.

Around the area, a small number of Lansing Board of Water and Light customers lost power due to high winds and fallen trees.

Consumers Energy has an estimated restoration time of 1:30 p.m. Friday.

