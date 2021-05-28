Northwest Softball ranked #1 in Division 2

BLACKMAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - It’s hard-nosed, fast-paced, pedal to the metal softball.

It’s all part of the culture Alicia Mobley’s developed over the last five years as Jackson Northwest’s head coach.

“They know what’s expected from them, and they’re doing an amazing job,” Mobley said. “I’m so impressed, and I’m glad that they’ve bought into the system and are being successful with it.”

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and that’s what the Mounties are trying to do.

“If we’re not playing our league games, we’re playing division one teams,” said Mobley.

She knows it’s paid off with a 28-2-1 record.

“To say you’re successful off the best teams in the State of Michigan is impressive, and I hope it’s respected within the state.”

Even late in the season, the Mounties are trying new positions to help throw opponents - desperate for a quality win - off their scent.

“First base, I like to think of it as home, and whenever I play somewhere else, it’s like I’m traveling somewhere new, taking a new vacation, you get to talk with new people on the field, new bonds with other people in the outfield...I think it’s a great experience,” said Katelyn Kennedy.

“Most of the girls are juniors, and we have some underclassmen and upperclassmen,” said Catcher Maddy Rowley. “They’re all great, we’ve played some travel ball together.”

Spending time together has made the Mounties’ bond even stronger.

“We’ve all known each other for so long, and being able to be friends on and off the field is even better,” said pitcher Nevaeh Ingram. All the work that we’ve been able to put in together since we lost last year because of COVID with the team behind me makes it fun.”

