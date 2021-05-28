Advertisement

NB I-69 off-ramp to M-50 in Eaton County closing starting June 1

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, the northbound ramp on I-69 to M-50 near Charlotte will be closed for maintenance.

The improvements are aimed to provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, a significant local and national trade corridor. The work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

The ramp will be detoured for the duration of the work, but drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

MDOT estimates the project to wrap up by 3 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

