Michigan Department of Transportation eases traffic restrictions for MDW, and some work zones will remain active

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced they will be suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions on more than 62 percent of its road and bridge projects to ease traffic delays for Memorial Day weekend.

With pandemic restrictions being lifted, AAA Michigan estimates that 1.1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the weekend.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, May 28, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 121 out of 194 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

“With more people getting vaccinated from COVID-19 and restrictions being lifted, we expect more people to get out and travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba.

Below is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend.

West Michigan

- I-196 in Grand Rapids has a traffic shift and one lane open in each direction between Ionia and Maryland avenues. Plymouth Avenue is closed over I-196; the westbound I-196 off ramp to Fuller Avenue is closed.

- I-196 in Grand Rapids has the eastbound bridge over the Grand River closed.

Southern Michigan

- I-69, Eaton County, has the following restrictions in place:

- One lane closed in each direction at Baseline Highway.

- One lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift from Ainger Road to Lansing Road.

- I-94 in Jackson, Jackson County, has the following restrictions in place:

- The M-106 (Cooper Street) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

- Northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) has one lane closed at I-94.

- The northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

Follow the Metro Region on Twitter for up to date information for traveling.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.