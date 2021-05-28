Memorial day events in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s plenty to do around mid-Michigan this Memorial Day, including both festive and somber events. One unexpected addition to the list includes a well-earned graduation for Jackson High School, which was delayed from it’s originally planned date due to inclement weather.

Check out the list below for ways you and your family can celebrate.

Cascades Park fireworks show

Taking place in Jackson from 6:00 p.m. -11:00 p.m., this event will feature live entertainment by ACT III, fireworks, and the Grand Light Show. The gift shop, museum, concession stand, and (weather permitting) Splash Pad will be open as well.

Entry is $7 per person ages 13+, $5 for children 4-12, with 3 and under admitted at no charge.

Jackson High School graduation

The Jackson High School Commencement has been moved to Saturday at 12:00 p.m. due to the likelihood of inclement weather on Friday. Seniors will be expected to arrive at 10:30 a.m. for their panoramic picture in the stadium.

Pathways and SCMV will be held as scheduled on Friday) at 1:00 p.m. Due to the smaller class sizes these will be hosted indoors at the Jackson High School Auditorium.

Lansing Memorial Day event

Saturday, May 29 the Lansing Fire Department will host a Memorial Ceremony to honor Lansing Fire Department current and retired employees who have passed away in 2021 or in the line of duty. The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery (1800 E. Mt. Hope Avenue). COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at the time of the event must be followed. Public is welcome to attend.

The City of Lansing Memorial Day Event will be virtual and streamed live on Facebook at 12:00 p.m. on www.facebook.com/cityoflansingmi.

Prayer gathering at capitol

A prayer gathering will be held at the capitol on Saturday in honor of Memorial Day. The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

