Meijer donating to pantries as need rises

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic itself is showing signs of slowing down, but one of the side effects is still a huge problem: The growing need for help from local food pantries.

It’s a sign of how badly needed mid-Michigan’s food pantries are right now as Marjorie Martin, a woman who used to donate to food pantries, is now having to ask them for help.

“I used to be able to do that myself and help others and stuff,” Martin said. “It’s kind of sad that I have to resort to that, but times being what they are you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

She says the food pantries mean a lot to her, and she wouldn’t be able to get by without them.

“Oh it’s a blessing to have them help,” Martin said. “I live on a fixed income and sometimes by the time the bills are paid there is not a whole lot left over and it helps.”

Cristo Rey Community CEO Joe Garcia says the pandemic is still making things difficult for people.

“People are struggling right now. If someone is struggling with dollars, trying to make their dollars reach, and everything else-- prices around them are going up-- it makes things much more difficult,” Garcia said. “We try to help people because we know what they are facing.”

He said money donations are huge right now to help with the shortage of supplies they are lacking because of the pandemic.

“Partnerships and donations are certainly crucial to maintaining our food pantry,” Garcia said. “It’s really is the only way we will be able to have enough variety in that pantry to help an individual who is struggling.”

Meijer has seen an increase in demand as well from the local food pantries. They partner with and are donating up to $30,000 from a portion of its ice cream sales. Over 250 Meijer stores will help the pantries they partner with in the mid-Michigan area.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.