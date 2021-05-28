Advertisement

Lions’ DL Heath out for season with torn ACL

The former Spartan was placed on IR Friday
Defensive tackle Joel Heath runs through a drill for NFL scouts at a Pro Day college football...
Defensive tackle Joel Heath runs through a drill for NFL scouts at a Pro Day college football workout at Michigan State University, Wednesday, March 16, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lion and former Michigan State Defensive Tackle Joel Heath was placed on Injured Reserve Friday.

He suffered a torn ACL Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network.

The team did not announce the roster move.

Heath was signed earlier this year to add to the team’s defensive depth.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

