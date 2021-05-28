Lions’ DL Heath out for season with torn ACL
The former Spartan was placed on IR Friday
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lion and former Michigan State Defensive Tackle Joel Heath was placed on Injured Reserve Friday.
He suffered a torn ACL Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network.
The team did not announce the roster move.
Heath was signed earlier this year to add to the team’s defensive depth.
