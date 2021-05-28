Lions’ DL Heath out for season with torn ACL

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lion and former Michigan State Defensive Tackle Joel Heath was placed on Injured Reserve Friday.

He suffered a torn ACL Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network.

#Lions DT Joel Heath suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, per source. An unfortunate freak injury for Heath, who was doing bag drills in an individual period when he went down. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 26, 2021

The team did not announce the roster move.

Heath was signed earlier this year to add to the team’s defensive depth.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.