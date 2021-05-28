In My View 5/28/21: New World of the NBA Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No surprise to Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson has declared for the NBA draft. I thought he’d do it right after the season ended in March.

It’s a new world out there though. Now Dickinson has an agent who is NCAA approved so he can return to school if he so desires.

I’d take the rules a step further: a player can wait to see if and when he is drafted and then decide on turning pro or returning to school.

This year’s draft has been pushed back to July 29 so Dickinson clearly has time for a final decision.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.