In My View 5/27/21: Lauri Carr’s impact on Lloyd’s success

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lauri Carr passed away this week from cancer at age 70 and those who knew her would tell you she was a rock for then University of Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr and helped greatly his 13 year career.

The couple married the year before Carr became head coach in 1995 and Carr went on to a hall of fame career. The two of them were considered inseparable and she understood quickly the demands on her husband’s time.

Lloyd leaned on his wife often for advice. In my view, she was instrumental in her husband’s success in a very very difficult job.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.