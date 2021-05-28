Grooming options for older dogs and dogs with anxiety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maybe you have an older dog or one with hip problems and you’d still like to get them groomed, but are worried about how they will handle it.

Lauren Wood with Ruff Cuts says, ”We have a lot of things that help us from different tools and different things that we do. One of the things that we use for dogs that are older, or don’t have the ability to stand up for an extended period of time, it’s called the ‘Belly Band.’ It is a padded, soft band that hooks up behind the underbelly.”

Wood says they also do what’s called ‘split appointments’ where they we will start the groom, do the bath and blow dry them and then put them in the cage to give them a break.

Ruff Cuts has had their lobby closed during the height of the pandemic and says they will be opening their lobby back up to guests starting July 1st under all the health and safety regulations.

