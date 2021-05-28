Advertisement

Golden Knights host a Game 7 for 1st time against Minnesota

The Golden Knights have held 3-1 series leads in each of the past three postseasons only to wind up in a must-win situation
Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) crashes against the net and Vegas Golden Knights...
Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) crashes against the net and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The payoff for sharing the NHL’s best record comes Friday night for the Vegas Golden Knights.

They’ll host a Game 7 for the first time when they take on the Minnesota Wild, who avoided elimination by winning the past two games.

The Golden Knights have held 3-1 series leads in each of the past three postseasons only to wind up in a must-win situation.

It’s the only game on Friday’s NHL schedule.

The winner of the first-round series will advance to face the Colorado Avalanche, who tied the Golden Knights for the best regular-season record. Colorado secured home-ice advantage because it had more regulation wins and swept the St. Louis Blues in the first round.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sharon Reed
UPDATE: Missing 76 year old woman has been found
Two local men are being recognized as heroes for saving a man from a burning truck
(Source: WILX)
Michigan car crash victims could lose care under new rules
53-year-old Lansing man found deceased in possible drowning
Bear sighted in Olive Township

Latest News

Defensive tackle Joel Heath runs through a drill for NFL scouts at a Pro Day college football...
Lions’ DL Heath out for season with torn ACL
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball...
Bucks lose DiVincenzo for season with ankle injury
The Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic
Softball Classic Final postponed
Jackson Northwest's softball team is ranked #1 in Division 2 in Michigan.
Northwest Softball ranked #1 in Division 2