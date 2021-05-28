Golden Knights host a Game 7 for 1st time against Minnesota

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The payoff for sharing the NHL’s best record comes Friday night for the Vegas Golden Knights.

They’ll host a Game 7 for the first time when they take on the Minnesota Wild, who avoided elimination by winning the past two games.

The Golden Knights have held 3-1 series leads in each of the past three postseasons only to wind up in a must-win situation.

It’s the only game on Friday’s NHL schedule.

The winner of the first-round series will advance to face the Colorado Avalanche, who tied the Golden Knights for the best regular-season record. Colorado secured home-ice advantage because it had more regulation wins and swept the St. Louis Blues in the first round.

