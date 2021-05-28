Advertisement

Five-Day Festival Fun in Laingsburg

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Around summer holidays, many people tend to grab their family and head up north for the weekend.

But the Laingsburg community is working on ways to keep the fun in their town with their 5-Day springtime festival.

This festival is hosted by the Laingsburg Lions Club.

It runs from Thursday through Monday at 6 p.m.

The festival isn’t just about the fun, it’s also about fundraising.

The Laingsburg Lions Club hopes to raise $10,000 this year for new playground equipment at Bates Scout Park in Laingsburg.

You can enjoy rides, games, food and an arts and craft show.

There will also be a Memorial Day parade on Saturday.

For full list of events, click here http://www.laingsburglions.org/hfestival2021.htm

