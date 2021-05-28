Family searches for son’s stolen war memorial

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Louis community needs your help finding a stolen memorial for a fallen veteran.

Richard “Ricky” Rosas, an Army Private First Class soldier, died 17 years ago in Iraq. A small silhouette of Rosas was put in the middle of Clapp Park years ago in downtown St. Louis. Now it’s missing, and the family is searching for answers.

“I have no idea why it’s gone. It’s been here for years,” said Ricky’s father, Gilbert Rosas.

“It’s particularly upsetting because it’s so close to Memorial weekend when we honor all veterans, deceased veterans and this was a small monument for one person,” said Ed Davidson, Commander for St. Louis Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 3055.

Rosas was killed by an IED on May 25, 2004. His silhouette was stolen this week, a day or two after the anniversary.

“I ran into my second cousin’s son, and he said, ‘let me ask you a question.’ I said ‘okay,’ and he said, ‘do you know your son Ricky’s statue is gone?’ I said ‘No, do you know anything about it?’” Gilbert Rosas said.

No one has a clue, so the local St. Louis VFW post wanted to get involved and help find it. To them, it’s heartbreaking.

“It still boggles my mind as to why someone would do this. Why? I wish someone could answer that question,” Davidson said. “Whoever did it, if you’re protesting something, stand up and say so. Don’t be a coward about it and sneak away in the middle of the night. It’s upsetting, not only to me, but to every veteran. It’s an insult.”

Growing up in St. Louis, Ricky’s life is remembered by many. His family gathers every Memorial day to honor him, but this year, with no monument.

“Whoever did it for whatever reason, it’s wrong because my son and many other sons and daughters have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms,” Gilbert Rosas said.

The VFW post is talking to the city with hopes to get a new silhouette built here in the same spot in honor of Ricky, and for his family.

If you have any information about the theft, you can contact the St. Louis Police Department at (989) 681-5285.

