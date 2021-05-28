East Lansing attorney gets $3,000 fine after giving middle finger during online court hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has fined James Heos, veteran East Lansing attorney, $3,000 and referred him for possible further discipline after determining he raised his middle finger toward the camera to the opposing lawyer during oral arguments.

Reflected in the remote, videotaped record of the proceedings, attorney Heos raised his middle finger toward the camera while opposing counsel was arguing.

In addition to the fines, the court referred the matter to the Attorney Grievance Commission for an investigation and possible discipline.

