Advertisement

East Lansing attorney gets $3,000 fine after giving middle finger during online court hearing

(pexels.com)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has fined James Heos, veteran East Lansing attorney, $3,000 and referred him for possible further discipline after determining he raised his middle finger toward the camera to the opposing lawyer during oral arguments.

Reflected in the remote, videotaped record of the proceedings, attorney Heos raised his middle finger toward the camera while opposing counsel was arguing.

In addition to the fines, the court referred the matter to the Attorney Grievance Commission for an investigation and possible discipline.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sharon Reed
UPDATE: Missing 76 year old woman has been found
Two local men are being recognized as heroes for saving a man from a burning truck
(Source: WILX)
Michigan car crash victims could lose care under new rules
53-year-old Lansing man found deceased in possible drowning
Bear sighted in Olive Township

Latest News

Memorial Day Weekend Plans
Memorial Day Weekend Plans
Wind Surfers head out to Lake Lansing.
Ingham County parks reopening, families already out enjoying the holiday weekend
Danny Fenster, the magazine's managing editor, was detained at Yangon International Airport as...
Family hopes for return of US journalist detained in Myanmar
A 15-year-old girl in western Michigan has graduated from high school and a community college.
Teen graduates from high school, community college at 15
Two local men are being recognized as heroes for saving a man from a burning truck