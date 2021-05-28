Advertisement

Consumer’s Energy: More than 10,000 customers currently experiencing power outages

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High winds have resulted in more than 10,000 customers of Consumer’s Energy experiencing power outages throughout the state the energy company said Friday. Regions outside of mid-Michigan appear to have more customers experiencing interruptions than in mid-Michigan, including the Grand Rapids, west Michigan and Saginaw Bay areas.

In the Lansing service territory only 73 customers have been affected, with 65 of those being in the Dimondale area where a tree caused an outage in the late morning. They estimate crews will be finished making repairs by the mid afternoon.

The Jackson service territory has also had relatively sparse interruptions. There, 80 total customers have experienced an interruption in electric service, and 73 of those customers are located in the Springport area affected by an interruption that began in the early afternoon. No cause has been determined yet for that outage, but the time of restoration is estimated to be 6:15 p.m.

