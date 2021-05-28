Advertisement

Capital Area Housing Partnership showcasing two affordable single-family homes on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Housing Partnership (CAHP) is a nonprofit community housing development organization in mid-Michigan. The organization exists with the goal of developing neighborhoods with a focus on affordable housing, homeownership and financial security in the mid-Michigan area.

The organization’s recent developments equate to nearly $2.75 million invested in Lansing neighborhoods over the course of a year.

CAHP will host an open house free to the public to showcase two of the recently developed affordable single-family homes on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The homes are located at 1548 N. High Street and 1552 N. High Street in Lansing.

