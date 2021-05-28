Bucks lose DiVincenzo for season with ankle injury
The Milwaukee guard tore a ligament in his left ankle
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) - Milwaukee guard Donte DiVincenzo’s season is over.
Tests showed Friday that the Milwaukee guard tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3 of the Bucks’ NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat.
DiVincenzo had appeared in 69 games for Milwaukee this season, all of them starts including the three playoff matchups.
His regular-season averages of 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists were all the best of his three-year career.
