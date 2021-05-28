Advertisement

Bucks lose DiVincenzo for season with ankle injury

The Milwaukee guard tore a ligament in his left ankle
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Milwaukee guard Donte DiVincenzo’s season is over.

Tests showed Friday that the Milwaukee guard tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3 of the Bucks’ NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat.

DiVincenzo had appeared in 69 games for Milwaukee this season, all of them starts including the three playoff matchups.

His regular-season averages of 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists were all the best of his three-year career.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sharon Reed
UPDATE: Missing 76 year old woman has been found
Two local men are being recognized as heroes for saving a man from a burning truck
(Source: WILX)
Michigan car crash victims could lose care under new rules
53-year-old Lansing man found deceased in possible drowning
Bear sighted in Olive Township

Latest News

Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) crashes against the net and Vegas Golden Knights...
Golden Knights host a Game 7 for 1st time against Minnesota
Defensive tackle Joel Heath runs through a drill for NFL scouts at a Pro Day college football...
Lions’ DL Heath out for season with torn ACL
The Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic
Softball Classic Final postponed
Jackson Northwest's softball team is ranked #1 in Division 2 in Michigan.
Northwest Softball ranked #1 in Division 2