Bear sighted in Olive Township

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A young black bear was spotted in Olive Township.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the first report was last week on Alward Road between Old U.S. 27 and U.S. 127.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said is not unusual for young black bears to wander into southern Michigan for food and territory.

“It’s fascinating!” said Tonya Belbeck. She’s lived on Alward Road for more than 20 years.

She’s used to seeing wildlife but she never came across a bear.

“We have heard coyotes and I know there’s groundhogs, bunnies and raccoons, but never a bear,” said Belbeck.

“Definitely rare for having a bear around this area. I’ve heard of them a little farther north of here, but never around here,” said Clark Durfee.

Belbeck said she hasn’t noticed much out of the ordinary, except the back corner of her yard.

“The only thing I’ve seen, my husband showed me, there’s a pile of poo poo out here. He first thought and told me it was coyote poop, but not somebody saw a bear, maybe it could be bear poop,” she said.

Pictures posted on social media of what appears of what appears to be a bear trying to get into bird feeders, including at Belbeck’s next door neighbor.

“I’ve been looking for him outside my windows but I have not seen him,” she said.

The DNR said bears typically don’t cause problems for homeowners.

“I think the bear will probably find his way out of our community. I think it’s just a once in a lifetime thing to talk about,” said Belbeck.

The DNR told News 10 the bears usually move along pretty quickly and head back north where they came from.

It recommends people to put away any potential food sources that might entice the bear to stay in the area, such as bird feeders, trash cans, and grills.

