Albert Ave. closing in Downtown East Lansing for pilot pedestrian area

The closure will begin on Thursday, June 3, with signs installed in the area directing drivers to nearby parking.
Both lanes of Albert Avenue, between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue, will be closed to traffic this June to accommodate a pilot pedestrian-friendly area in downtown East Lansing.( | City of East Lansing)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are being advised that both lanes of Albert Avenue, between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue, will be closed to traffic this June to accommodate a pilot pedestrian-friendly area in downtown East Lansing.

The closure will begin on Thursday, June 3, with signs installed in the area directing drivers to nearby parking.

  • The Albert Avenue Garage, 188 Albert Ave., will remain accessible to eastbound Albert Avenue traffic from Abbot Road.
  • The Grove Street Garage, 330 Grove St., will remain accessible to northbound and southbound Abbot Road traffic by taking Linden Street to Grove Street.

A signed detour for drivers will also be in place using Grand River Avenue, M.A.C. Avenue, Burcham Drive, and Abbot Road. Traffic barriers will be installed, allowing downtown visitors to safely enjoy the new, pedestrian-centric space on Albert Avenue, titled Albert Alfresco.

The area will feature decorative lighting, various types of seating and shade amenities, art installations, live music during some early evening hours, and opportunities for community members to participate in various recreational activities and “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project” (Place Project) programming.

Open alcohol and/or alcohol consumption will not be allowed in the pedestrian-friendly area unless in an approved outdoor dining area operated by an adjacent restaurant.

“We have continued to receive feedback from community members and businesses about plans for activating this space in the downtown, so we’re excited to see how this pilot program is received,” said East Lansing Community & Economic Development Administrator Adam Cummins. “Our hope is that it brings more foot traffic to downtown East Lansing to support local businesses and enjoy summer in a lively urban setting.”

Albert Alfresco will be a pilot project implemented throughout the month of June, with plans for City staff to consider whether to extend the program at the end of the month.

A map of the area of Albert Avenue in East Lansing that will be closed for a pilot pedestrian-friendly area.(City of East Lansing)

