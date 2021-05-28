53-year-old Lansing man found deceased in possible drowning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday night, at 7:30 p.m. the Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched to a possible drowning in the 3400 block of West Mt. Hope.

A 53-year-old Lansing man was discovered deceased in a small area that was filed with water.

At this time the cause of death is unknown and no foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

