53-year-old Lansing man found deceased in possible drowning

By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: May. 28, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday night, at 7:30 p.m. the Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched to a possible drowning in the 3400 block of West Mt. Hope.

A 53-year-old Lansing man was discovered deceased in a small area that was filed with water.

At this time the cause of death is unknown and no foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

