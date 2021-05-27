Advertisement

Meet our Teacher Appreciation Month Winners

WILX and Shaheen celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Month
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We want to say ‘thank you’ to all of the people who submitted emails for National Teacher Appreciation Month and told us about a local teacher (or teachers) that inspired them. We read many terrific stories explaining how teachers, students and parents navigated through a difficult school year. Congratulations to our winners who will be treated to a pizza party from Shaheen Chevrolet, Shaheen Cadillac and WILX.

