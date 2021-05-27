MDHHS recommends avoiding foam on lakes and rivers this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a statement for Michiganders to avoid foam on lakes and rivers.

The foam may have unknown chemicals or bacteria in them and foam on some waterbodies may have high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS-containing foam tends to be bright white in color, is often lightweight and may pile up like shaving cream on shorelines or blow onto beaches.

The foam without PFAS tend to pile up in bays, eddies or at river barriers such as dams. Naturally occurring foam is typically off-white and/or brown in color and often has an earthy or fishy scent.

If you come in contact with the foam, you should rinse and wash it off immediately, particularly if PFAS contamination is suspected in the waterbody.

“Although current science shows that the risk of PFAS getting into your system from contact with skin is low, you can minimize exposure to PFAS by rinsing or showering after you are done with your recreational activities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

More information on PFAS-containing foam can be found under the “PFAS Foam” section at Michigan.gov/PFASResponse.

If you have questions about exposures to PFAS and/or foam, call the MDHHS Environmental Health hotline at 800-648-6942.

