Court date set for former MSU basketball star Keith Appling

Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling was take into custody by MSP in...
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling was take into custody by MSP in Chelsea in connection with the shooting death of a 66-year-old man in Detroit.(Detroit Police Department)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The court date for former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling has been set.

Appling will appear in the Jackson County District Court on June 4. He faces two felony charges, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and a felony firearms charge.

Appling, 29, was arrested in Washtenaw County in connection with the investigation of a Detroit murder. The murder investigation is only the most recent in a series of crimes Appling has either been accused of, questioned about, or convicted in.

He was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police in 2017. In Feb. 2020, Appling faced drug charges and was sentenced in Dec. to 18 months probation. In late May, Detroit Police named Appling as a suspect in the shooting death of a 66-year-old man.

Records indicate those charges are connected to a May 2 incident in Jackson County. A criminal complaint was filed May 25 only one day after he was arrested in Washtenaw County.

Appling has a warrant out for his arrest in Jackson County.

