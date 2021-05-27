Advertisement

An 87-year-old building a house

By Holly Harper
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maria is an 87-year-old woman who is building a house and inspiring people like Karen Wey of Exp Realty.

“People think we’re out there selling homes and really, in actuality, what we’re doing is we’re problem solving for awesome people, said Wey, “So Maria is 87 years old, and she is someone that is building a brand new home.”

Check out the video to hear more about Maria and her journey to being a home builder including how she moved to American from Hungary and was a single mom raising two kids.

