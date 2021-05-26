Advertisement

Williamston man seriously injured in suspected DUI crash involving two

By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 46 year old Williamston man is in the hospital today after a Lansing man allegedly crashed into his moped Monday afternoon.

According to Williamston Police, many reported the 77 year old Lansing man driving recklessly on West Grand River Avenue.

On their way to the driver’s last reported location, the officer found the suspected vehicle pass on West Grand River Ave and the officer began to follow the driver.

After the chase began, the vehicle of the 77 year old man crashed into the moped of the 46 year old Williamston man. The 46 year old was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries according to first responders.

Police are investigating the 77 year old Lansing man for driving under the influence. The identities of the men were not given by police.

