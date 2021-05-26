Sen. Peters aims to highlight workers in economic package

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Gary Peters will highlight key provisions included in the economic competitiveness package currently being considered in the senate.

Wednesday Sen. Peters will discuss how the bill will benefit Michigan workers, families, and small businesses as well as strengthen manufacturing and boost Michigan’s competitiveness on the global stage, including lessening dependence on countries like China.

Sen. Peters, who serves on the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and is a cosponsor of the legislation, secured various provisions in the bill, including legislation to revive and elevate the National Manufacturing Advisory Council which advises the federal government on manufacturing programs and policy, increase domestic production of mature semiconductor technologies, and decrease the dependency on foreign countries for these technologies.

Recently, the shortage of semiconductors has resulted in massive supply chain disruptions and idled auto plants across the country, including in mid-Michigan.

Sen. Peters is set to discuss the package at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

