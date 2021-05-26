MSU’s famous Dairy Store is returning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fans of the Michigan State University Dairy Plant were given reason to rejoice on Tuesday, when the owners announced via social media that the beloved local shop is making its return.

For years, the store has sourced the milk for its ice cream and cheese from dairy cows on campus and Michigan farmers. Agriculture students got a hands-on experience working in the store. Then, when sales declined at the beginning of the pandemic, the store announced an indefinite shut down.

Most MSU students have fond memories from the Dairy Store.

“In between classes, I would always [go there] and get the grilled cheese, especially when they have free tomato soup, and the milkshakes are the best. I always love coming here,” said former MSU student Jessica Johnson.

Those who grew up in the area missed it too.

“My family would come here in the summer. We love SQ 150. My dad is a retired firefighter from Lansing, and when he retired, they got him two or three gallons of SQ 150 as part of his retirement presents,” said Katie Pawluk who lives in Holt.

That’s why the Dairy Store’s temporary closure has affected so many people. Now, with more than 50% of adults in the United States vaccinated, and cases down in Michigan, the store owners have announced that they’re bringing it back.

“We are excited that restrictions are beginning to lift and the safety of our employees and patrons can be addressed,” They wrote in the post. “Plans to reopen the MSU Dairy Store are underway, with a target of opening this fall, when students arrive back on campus.”

