Lansing School District has named Sergio Keck as Interim Deputy Superintendent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, The Lansing School District has named Sergio Keck as the Interim Deputy Superintendent for the district. Keck will be replacing Dr. Delsa Chapman. Chapman has been named Deputy Superintendent for the Michigan Department of Education.

Keck has worked in central administration since 2005. He has served as the Executive Director of Special Populations and Community Outreach for the Lansing School District and served the Lansing School District for over three decades. Within the district he has taken on the roles of an instructional assistant, teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of various educational programs, and executive team member.

“Sergio Keck is a well-known public servant in the Lansing community and has a long successful history of dedication to education initiatives and success in the Lansing School District,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

Keck is originally from Argentina and obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University.

