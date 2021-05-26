Advertisement

Ingham County beaches and Hawk Island Splash Pad opening for Memorial Day weekend

By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County beaches and the Hawk Island Splash Pad will be opening for Memorial Day weekend. The public beaches at Burchfield Park, Hawk Island, and Lake Lansing Park-South will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting on May 29. The hours for the Splash Pad at Hawk Island are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting.

All lifeguards working are Red Cross certified, first-aid, and CPR trained.

Burchfield Park is located at:

  • 881 Grovenburg Road in Holt

Hawk Island is located at:

  • 1601 East Cavanaugh Road in Lansing

Lake Lansing Park-South is located at:

  • 1621 Pike Street in Haslett

For more information about the openings visit the Ingham County Parks Department website or call 517-676-2233.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Few Holt parents dislike the schools t-shirt initiative
Michigan State Police made 68 stops in Clinton County this morning, most were for speeding
MSU’s famous Dairy Store is returning
Police: 52 year old seriously injured in semi roll over accident
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Lansing School District has named Sergio Keck as Interim Deputy Superintendent
City of East Lansing (Source: WILX).
City of East Lansing Offices to be closed on Memorial Day
Rates increasing in July as Jackson City Council considers $6 million wastewater improvements
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (WILX)
LIVE: U.S. House hearing on rise of militia extremists
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Michigan auto experience guides Secretary Jennifer Granholm in D.C.