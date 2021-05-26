Ingham County beaches and Hawk Island Splash Pad opening for Memorial Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County beaches and the Hawk Island Splash Pad will be opening for Memorial Day weekend. The public beaches at Burchfield Park, Hawk Island, and Lake Lansing Park-South will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting on May 29. The hours for the Splash Pad at Hawk Island are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting.

All lifeguards working are Red Cross certified, first-aid, and CPR trained.

Burchfield Park is located at:

881 Grovenburg Road in Holt

Hawk Island is located at:

1601 East Cavanaugh Road in Lansing

Lake Lansing Park-South is located at:

1621 Pike Street in Haslett

For more information about the openings visit the Ingham County Parks Department website or call 517-676-2233.

