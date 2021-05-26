Firework ordinances and safety tips you should know going into Memorial Day Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 spoke with the Lansing Fire Department to go over the city firework ordinances surrounding upcoming holidays.

City of Lansing Firework Ordinance:

The City of Lansing Firework Ordinance provides that fireworks can be lit within the following timeframes:

From December 31st to January 1st between 11 AM and 1 AM.

The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day between 11 AM and 11:45 PM.

From June 29th to July 4th between 11 AM and 11:45 PM.

If July 5th Falls on a Friday or Saturday, between 11 AM and 11:45 PM.

The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day between 11AM and 11:45 PM.

*violation of the ordinance could result in a $1,000 fine per infraction*

Firework Safety:

Each July 4th, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks - devastating burns, other injuries, fires, and even death.

Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outside and other fires. These fires caused an average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries, and an average of $43 million in direct property damage.

The Lansing Fire Department suggests you catch a professional firework show to reduce risks and stay safe during the holidays.

