Faster Horses Festival returns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The biggest music festival in Michigan is officially on.

Faster Horses 2021 will take place July 16-18, as scheduled, according to a Wednesday announcement from producer Live Nation.

The three-day country music and camping festival will proceed with the original lineup set for 2020, including headliners Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. The rescheduled date for 2021 was announced in spring 2020, but the official status was uncertain due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

The festival is known to bring concert-goers from Canada, who now are uncertain of their ability to attend due to the continuing closure of the U.S.-Canada border. Nonessential travel between the countries remains banned through at least June 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The July event will be the eighth installment of Faster Horses, which launched in 2013.

