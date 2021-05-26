Community reflecting on the death of George Floyd one year later

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - From the state capitol to a church in a small mid-Michigan town, people gathered to remember the death of George Floyd one year ago Tuesday.

Christopher Billingslea attended the memorial service at the Holt Presbyterian Church, where the group surrounded all four corners of Holt and Aurelius to pray and have a moment of silence.

“Here in the community we’ve had a lot of people who say ‘all lives matter’ and don’t want to support the fact that we say ‘black lives matter’,” Billingslea said. “We’re not trying to isolate anyone or alienate anyone. We’re just trying to take a stance to say, ‘Yes, all lives do matter. But, let’s acknowledge the atrocities that’s been done to the black community,’ and just say, ‘You know what? we’re going to stand and support you. Then, we’re going to stand and heal and then help everybody.’”

Even at 12-years-old, Brianna Rupert understands that it’s not ok to treat people poorly just because they might look different than you.

“It’s people that are willing to stand up for others and say that it’s not ok to shout slurs at people or to pick them out because they look different and that it’s not ok to bully people because of something that is different about them,” Rupert said.

Billingslea believes the punishment George Floyd received is astonishing and says things must change.

“I don’t care what he may have done, but to be under someone’s knee under the pressure that he couldn’t breathe to the point of death is-- I can’t even begin to think about even what was going through his mind,” Billingslea said. “It’s a sobering feeling.”

