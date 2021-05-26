Advertisement

City of East Lansing Offices to be closed on Memorial Day

City of East Lansing (Source: WILX).
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In observance of Memorial Day, the City of East Lansing offices will be closed on Monday, May 31.

Offices and facilities that will be closed include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing 54B District Court, the East Lansing Department of Public Works, the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC), the East Lansing Public Library (ELPL) and East Lansing Prime Time. In addition to being closed Monday, ELPL will be closed Sunday, May 30 and ELHCC will be closed May 28-30.

Some of the offices listed were already closed to in-person transactions on non-holiday workdays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The City of East Lansing says re-opening dates for those offices and buildings will be announced soon.

There will be no yard waste or bulk item collection on Monday, May 31. The next yard waste and bulk item collection day will be the following Monday, which is Monday, June 7.

