CATA looking to hire 50 drivers for full-time, part-time positions

No experience is necessary for the open positions.
CATA is holding a job fair to recruit 50 new bus operators (drivers) to serve passengers and...
CATA is holding a job fair to recruit 50 new bus operators (drivers) to serve passengers and communities across the Lansing region.(Rod Sanford | Holly Harper)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is holding a job fair Wednesday to recruit 50 new bus operators (drivers) to serve passengers and communities across the Lansing region.

No experience is necessary for the open positions which are both full-time and part-time. Applicants could receive a $2,500 signing bonus, $17.50 per hour during training, and rapid wage progressions.

“Our bus operators are among the best compensated in all of Michigan, and at CATA they will find employment that can support a family and a career,” said CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser.

Applicants must present a clean driving record, pass a drug and alcohol screening, physical, and background check.

Wednesday’s job fair is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Gateway, 1240 S. Harrison, East Lansing.

Applications can also be submitted HERE. The next event will be on June 30 at Sears in the Frandor Mall.

Funkhouser said CATA is looking for applicants who represent the communities the agency serves.

“We seek applicants who resemble our capital region, and we seek applicants who also can help us fulfill our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Funkhouser said.

