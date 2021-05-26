AG Nessel announces exoneration of man who spent 32 years in prison

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the first exoneration from the state’s new Conviction Integrity Unit.

The 1989 first-degree murder conviction of Gilbert Lee Poole, Jr. was set aside Wednesday morning by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot during a hearing held via Zoom.

The Cooley Innocence Project represented Poole and applied to the Conviction Integrity Unit and provided compelling arguments from the original 1988 investigation.

The primary evidence used to exonerate Poole was not available in the late 1980s, debunking bite mark testimony no longer deemed reliable.

Poole was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of Robert Mejia.

On June 7, 1988, Mejia was found dead behind an apartment complex in Pontiac. Mejia had stab wounds to the head, face, neck, and chest. A bite mark on the victim’s upper right arm was noted by the medical examiner. Mejia was last seen at a Pontiac bar where several people provided a description of a man seen leaving the bar with him. Composite drawings ran in the Oakland Press, but developed no leads.

At the request of Poole’s counsel, post-conviction DNA testing was performed on crime scene evidence including blood stains on and around the victim. That DNA did not match Poole’s DNA nor the victim’s DNA. Instead, the DNA belongs to an unknown person.

In November 1988, Poole’s then-girlfriend provided information to authorities in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where they were living at the time, implicating him in the murder. That information paired with bite mark analysis lead to Poole’s arrest and ultimate conviction.

Bite mark testimony has since been deemed unreliable by the FBI, the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The DNA testing available now and the elimination of bite mark testimony compelled the Attorney Generals’ office to seek a motion to vacate and dismiss all charges against Poole.

“If we only knew then what we know now, Mr. Poole would never have spent the past three decades in prison for a murder he did not commit,” Nessel said. “I have the utmost respect and sympathy for the family and friends of Mr. Mejia and I understand how difficult this exoneration may be for them.”

Nessel was joined by representatives of Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School Innocence Project, who thanks to DNA testing, has been responsible for the exoneration of five men.

“This case serves as an example of the important work being done by our Conviction Integrity Unit,” Nessel said of Poole’s case. “When we established this team in 2019, we made a commitment to ensuring those convicted of state crimes are in fact guilty while also providing justice to those wrongfully imprisoned. I appreciate the tireless work the unit put in alongside the WMU-Cooley Innocence Project to reach this outcome for Mr. Poole.”

The Attorney General’s office said there are currently over 1,300 requests for their assistance, with over 1,000 formal applications and over 100 cases being worked on collaboratively with Cooley.

According to InnocenceProject.org, to date, 375 people in the United States have been exonerated by DNA testing, including 21 who served time on death row.

