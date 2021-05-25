Advertisement

Wayne Gretzky Leaving Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) smiles as he celebrates his game-winning goal...
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) smiles as he celebrates his game-winning goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Zack Kassian (44), Oscar Klefbom (77) and Leon Draisaitl (29) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Oilers won 3-2.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
-EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Wayne Gretzky is leaving as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, citing “the pandemic and other life changes.” The 60-year-old hockey great announced the decision Tuesday on Twitter. He says he will not be able to “dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization.” The NHL’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time Stanley Cup winner as a player with Edmonton, Gretzky returned to the Oilers in a front-office role in 2016. Gretzky worked on the commercial side of the business and assisted in development in the district where the Rogers Place arena is located. The Oilers were eliminated from the first round of playoffs Monday when they were swept by the Winnipeg Jets.

