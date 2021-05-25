Waverly’s Senior Sluggers making final season fun

Delta Township, Mich. (WILX) - There’s always a reason to celebrate when one of your players is able to hit with an average of over .400.

It’s another thing to have three of them hitting so well.

“I’ve been here 14, 15 years and this is probably the best I’ve seen offensively in the last in that whole time,” said Waverly Warriors’ Interim Head Coach Dan Hadley.

Andrew Kerrigan (.449), Joe Botello (.427), and JJ Arroyo (.430) are making recent history for the Warriors.

They’ve combined for 14 home runs this season.

“It’s really just fundamentals, working in the zone, just making sure it’s all on the right swing plane, so you can hit line drives, said Kerrigan. “If it goes out of the park, it goes out of the park, that’s how we all look at it.”

But those senior sluggers know it’s not just the work they’ve put in.

“Without the team, we wouldn’t really be getting the RBIs or the slugging percentage or what we have now,” said JJ Arroyo.

To have their teammate’s support, they need to be able to lift them up, too.

Sometimes it means making a joke or two.

“I like to say it’s all about having fun. If they don’t have fun, I’ll probably beat them up after the game,” joked Joe Botello. “We’re always the loudest on the field, we’re just having fun, chirping away, that’s just what baseball is. It’s a game, we’re meant to have fun.”

Though the record may not show it, that fun mentality is helping the Warriors this season

“A lot of our kids have seen what they’ve done, and it’s made them all better. That’s what leaders do, and they’re doing a really nice job.”

Kerrigan and Arroyo have committed to play ball at Olivet College next season.

Botello will be playing football at Saginaw Valley State in the fall.

