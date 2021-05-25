Various Michigan State Developments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State sports developments Tuesday: Lisa Breznau has been promoted from interim director of the men’s and women’s track and field and cross country teams to full time head coach. She replaces Walt Drenth who retired last fall and she has run all the programs since. MSU quarterback Theo Day has been in the transfer portal since April 28th. He has landed at Northern Iowa, a Football Championship Subdivision school. And baseball senior Bailey Peterson, from Grandville, has been named co Big Ten player of the week.

