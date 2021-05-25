Advertisement

Various Michigan State Developments

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State sports developments Tuesday: Lisa Breznau has been promoted from interim director of the men’s and women’s track and field and cross country teams to full time head coach. She replaces Walt Drenth who retired last fall and she has run all the programs since. MSU quarterback Theo Day has been in the transfer portal since April 28th. He has landed at Northern Iowa, a Football Championship Subdivision school. And baseball senior Bailey Peterson, from Grandville, has been named co Big Ten player of the week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Gov. Whitmer to give update on MIOSHA return-to-work. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gov. Whitmer announces updates on return-to-work guidelines
Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
Car crashes into garage, one in custody

Latest News

Waverly’s Senior Sluggers making final season fun
Waverly’s Senior Sluggers making final season fun
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) smiles as he celebrates his game-winning goal...
Wayne Gretzky Leaving Edmonton Oilers
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates with the...
Ovechkin Looking For New Deal With Washington
The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff...
Buffalo Bills Worried About Vaccination Pace
Julio Jones and Matt Ryan (Source: WALB)
No Julio Jones in Falcons Camp