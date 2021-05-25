UM may rename Yost Arena

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A University of Michigan landmark may be getting a new name. The President’s Advisory Committee on University History is proposing that Yost Ice Arena gets renamed. Fielding Yost worked at the university in high-profile roles from 1901-1941, including as head football coach from 1901 through 1923, and again in 1925 and 1926, and as athletic director from 1921 until 1941.

In 1934 he benched African American football star Willis Ward.

The decision to bench was made after Georgia Tech said it would not play the Wolverines if a black player was allowed on the field. The move by Yost reportedly angered Ward’s teammate and eventual President of the United States, Gerald Ford.

This incident played a key factor in the committee’s decision. In its report, the committee said Yost’s contributions to the school’s athletics program were unfairly placed above the “profoundly deep and negative impact he had on people of color.”

Yost is not the only name attached to the building that is home to ice hockey, synchronized skating, and public skates.

In 2017, the rink inside of Yost was named the Red Berenson Rink. Berenson coached the men’s ice hockey team from 1984 until his retirement in 2017. He led the Wolverines to 36 NCAA tournament appearances (22 consecutive between 1991 and 2012, the longest streak ever in college hockey history), 11 trips to the Frozen Four, and national championships in 1996 and 1998.

Members of the Wolverines community have until June 7 to give feedback on the recommendation through a virtual portal. A umich.edu email address is required to participate.

General comments can be submitted HERE.

The report, which was submitted by the committee on April 27, can be found below.

