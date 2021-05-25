Study Committee finalizes recommendations for East Lansing police oversight

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Study Committee on Independent Police Oversight Commission have finalized their recommendations for the City of East Lansing.

After a year of public discussions, surveys and community outreach, the City of East Lansing’s Study Committee has come up with recommendations to present to City Council. It’s the first step to creating a police oversight committee.

Dr. Robert Green is an MSU Professor and community activist.

“Sometimes we have to have a really negative experience in order for good to come about,” Green said.

On the eve of the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, he says any step forward is a good one.

“Sometimes they appear to be minor or minute,” Green said. “But, I still think it’s a step in the right direction.”

This document has been about a year in the making. According to councilman Ron Bacon it’s because they’ve been trying to research it from the communities perspective of what it needed to entail.

“We didn’t want to assume we knew what the community wanted and how they wanted the police activities to look,” Bacon said. “Once we had the communities session to hear input from the outside then it really took off.”

Bacon says the survey showed most people in East Lansing want some form of community policing.

“Even for people who were really high on policing and people who were not so high on policing, most people agree they want members of the community to be policing them,” Bacon said. “That we’re all in this together.”

