SB Creyts Road at I-496 closing for maintenance

Roadway
Roadway(AP Images)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One lane of Creyts Road at I-496 will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure is part of the Rebuilding Michigan project on I-496. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will add a waterproof sealant and epoxy overlay to the Creyts Road bridge over I-496.

Southbound Creyts Road will have one lane closed for the duration of this work. Additionally, the westbound I-496 off-ramp to southbound Creyts Road will be closed and detoured until Thursday, May 27.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

The closure is expected to wrap up at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

MDOT Project Profiles: I-496
MDOT Project Profiles: I-496(Michigan Department of Transportation)

