Police: 52 year old seriously injured in semi roll over accident

WOODBRIDGE TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a 52 year-old Ohio man injured. The crash occurred Monday, May 24.

Police say preliminary investigation showed the truck driver was driving southbound on Tripp Road near Camden Road when his semi-truck left the road and overturned.

First responders worked to extract the man from the truck, and found that he sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was then airlifted to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Investigators say no other cars were involved in the crash, and the cause is still unknown. Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.