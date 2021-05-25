Advertisement

Police: 52 year old seriously injured in semi roll over accident

By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WOODBRIDGE TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a 52 year-old Ohio man injured. The crash occurred Monday, May 24.

Police say preliminary investigation showed the truck driver was driving southbound on Tripp Road near Camden Road when his semi-truck left the road and overturned.

First responders worked to extract the man from the truck, and found that he sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was then airlifted to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Investigators say no other cars were involved in the crash, and the cause is still unknown. Police continue to investigate.

